Truth About Those Conspiracies Surrounding Princess Diana's Death

View this post on Instagram

In 1996 and 1997 Diana, Princess of Wales visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, a state-of-the-art cancer facility located in the centre of Lahore. Over twenty years on, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the children’s ward at the hospital today to spend time with patients undergoing treatment, and speak to their families. ???? PA #RoyalVisitPakistan #Pakistan