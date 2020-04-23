Truth About The Worst Malia Obama Rumors

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Malia Obama has been in and out of the tabloid press throughout her life, occasionally having been photographed by paparazzi engaging in common young-person activities like going to parties or – gasp – smoking. But before you start clutching your pearls too hard, it might be good to consider the fact that a lot of the stories about her that find their way into supermarket tabloids are false. Here are some of the most egregious tabloid lies Gossip Cop has debunked about the former First Daughter.

Back in November 2017, the gossip site Conservative Stamp wrote that Obama family friend Oprah Winfrey had “harsh words” for the “out-of-control” Malia after she was caught on video blowing smoke rings. The website claims to have quotes from the media mogul expressing her disappointment over Malia’s behavior in an interview with People: “I wonder what her parents did wrong… Malia is becoming a woman I can’t be around.” However, no other outlet, trustworthy or untrustworthy, reported that Winfrey said these things, and Gossip Cop was assured by Winfrey’s spokesperson that she did not slam Malia or her parents for her behavior. Additionally, an editor at People told us that Winfrey “never said anything like that” to the publication. It was one of the more outrageous examples of fake news we’ve seen here.



In the years since that ridiculous story, the Globe, a particularly untrustworthy tabloid, has launched a media blitz against the college student for the apparently unforgivable crime of being the President’s daughter. In April of last year, the publication claimed that Malia Obama had been caught up in the bribery scandal that had rocked colleges across the country. Malia’s tennis coach, who also coached her mother Michelle, had been charged with bribery in connection with the scandal a month prior. But the Obamas were completely unconnected to the scandal, as Gossip Cop learned later: Malia’s tennis skills had nothing to do with her admission to Harvard University.

Last month, the Globe wrote that Obama had called off her engagement to her boyfriend, Rory Farquharson. The only problem here? Obama and Farquharson weren’t actually engaged. The tabloid had initially pushed that rumor last November, but Gossip Cop found that that story and the newer one offered conflicting details: it was clear that neither actually had any truth to them. Malia Obama did not call off her engagement, nor was she ever engaged.

Most recently, we busted the tabloid for a piece printed back in December, alleging that Barack Obama “hated” Malia’s finacé Rory Farquharson because he’s British. Gossip Cop found two main problems here: first, the theory that the former President hates Britain, which is often linked to his Kenyan heritage, has been debunked multiple times before by many reputable news outlets. Second, as we’ve already said here, Malia and Farquharson are not engaged. The story was just another insulting example of a tabloid trying to create drama within the very private First Family.