Truth About The Rumors Surrounding Tom Cruise And Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise Decided He's Had Enough With Hollywood?

Recently, Life & Style reported that Tom Cruise was looking to “leave” Hollywood and relocate to London. The magazine asserted the Jerry McGuire star was shopping around the U.K. for a new home after being in quarantine at the British Scientology headquarters. A dubious insider told the tabloid Criusie felt like he was being treated better overseas than in America and was “tired” of the Hollywood “drama.” Gossip Cop noted that the actor has a home located in London, but Cruise mostly resides in Clearwater, Florida. Cruise is still in London, but the actor has never stated he’s quitting Hollywood or acting. Simply put, the tabloid didn’t have any actual proof that the actor was done for good with Hollywood as the bait and switch title claimed, which made it easy for us to bust the bogus story.