Truth About The Friends Cast Dating Each Other

Ross and Rachel Forever?

In October 2019, New Idea alleged Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were romantically involved. The tabloid claimed after Aniston revealed a picture of the all the cast-mates together, the actress’ “connection” to Schwimmer was “palpable.” A so-called source told the paper, "Jen and David have always had feelings for one another, After reuniting with the gang, it was clear they still had a spark and their chemistry was stronger than ever." Trying to emulate the popular television show, the magazine asserted Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow played “matchmaker” for the two. As much as Ross and Rachel fans may have been thrilled to hear this story, it wasn’t true. Gossip Cop spoke to a spokesperson for Aniston who confirmed the actress and her former costar aren’t dating.