Truth About The Friends Cast Dating Each Other

Friends is one of the most iconic television shows to date. Even though the show ended in 2004, fans are still obsessed with the sitcom and its cast members. Over the years the tabloids have claimed there may have be more going on between the stars, and it's not about the upcoming reunion on HBO Max. Gossip Cop has rounded up a few bogus rumors about the Friends cast being more than just “friends.”
In October 2019, New Idea alleged Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were romantically involved. The tabloid claimed after Aniston revealed a picture of the all the cast-mates together, the actress’ “connection” to Schwimmer was “palpable.” A so-called source told the paper, "Jen and David have always had feelings for one another, After reuniting with the gang, it was clear they still had a spark and their chemistry was stronger than ever." Trying to emulate the popular television show, the magazine asserted Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow played “matchmaker” for the two. As much as Ross and Rachel fans may have been thrilled to hear this story, it wasn’t true. Gossip Cop spoke to a spokesperson for Aniston who confirmed the actress and her former costar aren’t dating.
The following month, OK!, tried to insinuate Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry could’ve had a romance blossoming. The publication claimed Perry and Cox were “falling in love” with one another after the two were spotted having lunch together in West Hollywood. A supposed source told the outlet that Perry had been “carrying a torch” for Cox for over 20 years. For anyone who was a fan of Monica and Chandler, this would’ve been a dream come true, but in reality, it was only just a dream. Cox is still with her longtime beau, Johnny McDaid. Gossip Cop busted the phony story when it came out.
However, a few days later, the National Enquirer boldly declared Cox would date Perry if he remained sober. An alleged insider was quoted saying, "She's told Matt that he's a charming, wonderful guy with a lot to offer, but she's not interested in dating someone with too much baggage." Gossip Cop had already corrected the bogus premise that any type of romantic relationship would happen between the pair. Unlike their Friends characters, the two are simply friends.
And when the tabloids weren’t busy insinuated that the former castmates were “secretly dating,” a few alleged that there was bad blood between the Friends stars.
In August 2017, RadarOnline falsely claimed Jennifer Aniston hated Matthew Perry. The silly story insisted Aniston couldn’t stand Perry because she found him to be “troubled.” A dubious insider alleged Aniston wished Perry “no harm” but had “zero” desire to socialize with him. The unnamed tipster then asserted Perry thought Aniston was a “ snob who's more interested in prestige and money these days." Gossip Cop didn’t buy the bogus narrative one bit. We wasted no time checking in with a rep for Aniston who assured us the website’s story was “nonsense.”
There are some cases in which co-stars don’t get along. But that’s not the case with these long-time buds. Like the Friends theme song says, “I’ll be there for you, because you're there for me too,” these former cast-mates have proven you can have meaningful friendships that last for decades.