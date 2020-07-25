Truth About Teresa Giudice’s Plans After ‘Real Housewives’

A highly disreputable celebrity gossip blog, Naughty Gossip, announced in 2017 that Teresa Giudice was planning to run for governor of New Jersey. The site went on to claim that Giudice “isn't happy just being a reality star. Now the New Jersey girl is getting advice that she should run for governor.” Supposed “sources” for the outlet insisted, “Teresa couldn't do a worse job than Chris Christie. At first it was suggested that she run for governor as a press stunt but now she is really thinking about it.” Leave it to a shady gossip site to get the story totally wrong.