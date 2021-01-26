Truth About Taylor Swift's Many Feuds

Katy Perry Blames The Media

For a few years, Katy Perry versus Taylor Swift was the hot rivalry. There was drama involving back-up dancers oscillating between Perry and Swift which led to a legitimate rivalry between the two stars. The two later squashed the beef, and Perry told Howard Stern about how the media played a role in blowing the conflict out of proportion. She said:

“Gossip in life can take the elevator but the truth takes the stairs. It just takes time”

Perry also added that there was a double standard for women in the music industry, for “You never see, like, articles about Ed Sheehan and Justin Bieber in a fight or Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan in a fight.” There was real tension between Perry and Swift which lingered for years, but now only friendship remains.