Truth About Taylor Swift Moving To London Permanently

A few weeks later, the story was recycled by NW but also involved another celebrity. The dubious publication insisted Swift and Katy Perry were both looking to relocate to London. A supposed source told the paper, “Taylor loves the UK and how she can live a relatively normal life without being disturbed.” The unnamed source added Perry was “finally ready” to settle down with Orlando Bloom and thought the best way to do it was to get out of the “Hollywood scene.” Gossip Cop had already corrected the narrative that Swift was going to move to London, but we also spoke to a spokesperson for Perry who confirmed she was not moving overseas either.