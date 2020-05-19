Truth About Taylor Swift Moving To London Permanently

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Since her relationship with Joe Alwyn became public, the question that has been on everyone’s mind is if Taylor Swift is permanently moving to London. It also seems that during the current epidemic, Swift is isolating with Alwyn in London, which has heightened the speculation. While anything is possible, the tabloids have jumped the gun several times and claimed the actress is relocating there. Here are all the times Gossip Cop proved that the tabloids were wrong.

In April 2018, The Sun alleged Swift was buying a home in London near Alwyn. The outlet asserted on its website that Swift “wanted to buy £30m home that’s big enough for two kitchens near her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn.” The outlet further contended that the singer had “millions of dollars” burning in her pocket and wanted to invest in a huge house in the U.K. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found no truth to it. We checked with an insider who claimed the story was “laughable.”

A few weeks later, the story was recycled by NW but also involved another celebrity. The dubious publication insisted Swift and Katy Perry were both looking to relocate to London. A supposed source told the paper, “Taylor loves the UK and how she can live a relatively normal life without being disturbed.” The unnamed source added Perry was “finally ready” to settle down with Orlando Bloom and thought the best way to do it was to get out of the “Hollywood scene.” Gossip Cop had already corrected the narrative that Swift was going to move to London, but we also spoke to a spokesperson for Perry who confirmed she was not moving overseas either.

A month later, the unreliable tabloid, OK!, claimed Swift had moved into Alwyn’s apartment in London. A so-called insider told the magazine Swift “spends all her time” in London with Alwyn and had finally moved in. While it’s true Swift and Alwyn spent a lot of time together, it didn’t mean the singer moved in with her boyfriend. She had not at the time, though Swift is believed to be isolating with Alwyn in London these days. Gossip Cop debunked the phony story when it came out.

Despite Gossip Cop correcting these bogus stories, the tabloids continued to link the singer to London and the United Kingdom. In March of this year, we busted OK! for falsely claiming Swift only wanted to spend time with her British celebrity friends. The magazine contended the singer was ready to “leave her American friends behind” and hit the reset button. The following month, Heat incorrectly stated Swift was planning to marry Alwyn in a North London pub. The publication stated the singer planned to have a small wedding at a pub with only a handful of family and friends in attendance.

Gossip Cop set the record straight with both stories and since both tabloids have been wrong in the past, it wasn’t hard to disprove either outlet. Should the singer decide to relocate to the United Kingdom, we’re certain the news will come from more trustworthy outlets, and not these unreliable magazines.

In need of a good laugh? Even celebrities are struggling to keep it together during quarantine and are turning to social media to share their meltdowns. Our friends at CinemaBlend compiled the best celeb posts into one hilarious video.