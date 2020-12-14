Truth About Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn 'Taking A Break'

365 days ago one tabloid said Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were going to go on a break after dating for three years. Gossip Cop busted the story then, but this is a story best busted by time itself. Did Alwyn and Swift split up? Let’s take a look back.
Star reported that Swift and Alwyn had “taken a break to reflect on things and see where they're at.” A so-called “pal” said that “Everyone's hoping they'll come back stronger because of it." There was friction in the relationship because Swift was a far bigger star than Alwyn, and he had gone from a promising actor to “the guy who dates Taylor Swift.”
Gossip Cop busted this story at the time because Swift and Alwyn had gotten together for Thanksgiving just weeks before this story. Swift gushed about the Favourite star in interviews as well. We also couldn’t trust this tabloid because that April it claimed Swift was rushing to the altar. With an ever-changing story, it became impossible to take any of this seriously.
Nope! Alwyn and Swift are still dating and no break ever happened. Alwyn even helped Swift co-write songs for Folklore. Rumors continue to swirl that Alwyn and the “Our Song” singer are secretly engaged, but Gossip Cop has seen this rumor too many times to get overly excited.
Since Swift is one of the most famous singers and celebrities of her generation, she gets targeted by tabloids constantly. We busted this very tabloid for saying the “Love Story” singer was going to elope with Alwyn in June. That never happened and exemplifies how Star will simply change its narrative every few months in the hope that it’ll stumble upon a true story.
This tabloid used the same vague Friends-esque language in its story about Leonardo DiCaprio telling Camila Morrone that he needed a break. That story relied on the same bogus “imbalance in celebrity status” as a pressing issue despite it being present the entire time. The two are still together, just like fellow supposed break-takers Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, and Hailey and Justin Bieber.
This is simply a trope that tabloids like to use when they want to avoid making a bold claim. It’s a way of hinting toward conflict without actually saying a couple is officially breaking up. Regardless of how vague it all is, Alwyn and Swift did not take a break and are still happily dating.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Breaking? She's Moving Out, Per Report
Report: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Fighting Behind The Scenes Of 'The Voice'
Report: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin Planned 'Three-Day Destination Wedding' In Maldives
Brad Pitt Crushing On Margot Robbie Again?
Julia Roberts On 'Make Or Break' Vacation With Husband Amid Marriage Problems?