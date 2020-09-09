Truth About Simon Cowell’s Back Injury And Other Wild Rumors About The ‘AGT’ Host

Former American Idol judge Simon Cowell was recently in the news after suffering a terrible biking accident. He should be okay, but it did cause him to re-enter the spotlight of tabloid papers. Here are a few Cowell rumors that Gossip Cop has busted along the way.
According to the National Enquirer, Cowell has “mellowed out” since his “mean judge” days, and would have a “secret wedding” to celebrate his 60th birthday. The tabloid called the wedding secret, but said it would still be big and splashy to show he was making the “ultimate commitment.” The details of this wedding were a bit fuzzy, and no splashy wedding was reported after this article. When Cowell had his bike accident, Silverman was referred to as his girlfriend by several more reputable outlets, disproving the claim that this big wedding had happened or was about to happen.
When American Idol was rebooted a few years ago, there was much speculation about who would come back. Seacrest did, Cowell did not. RadarOnline reported that “ABC doesn’t want to get into the same situation they got in last time” when ratings dipped but salaries did not. ABC did not originally air American Idol, Fox did, so the entire premise of this article is based on incorrect information and lack of basic research. The webloid went on to claim the network “doesn’t need both” Seacrest and Cowell. Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for Cowell who assured us Cowell had no desire to return for the revival.
The Globe article exploiting Cowell’s accident claimed he could lose control of his limbs and may develop “failed back syndrome.” The tabloid spoke to a doctor who had never treated Cowell to reach this conclusion. It even went on to say Cowell “will have to give up his work altogether.” Gossip Cop busted this article because Cowell had already returned home from the hospital when it was published.
This week, Globe ran a new story, this time claiming Cowell had a “miraculous recovery” after his first public appearance post-accident. The tabloid does not mention its original report, nor does it apologize in any way. Instead, it calls Cowell “plucky” and “the terminator.” This is the closest this tabloid is going to get to a proper correction or apology, and it isn’t apologetic, but it still covers the tabloid’s messy tracks all the same. In any case, the tabloid has done an about-face and is no longer saying Cowell will stop working.