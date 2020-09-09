Truth About Simon Cowell’s Back Injury And Other Wild Rumors About The ‘AGT’ Host

Bad Blood Between Cowell And Seacrest

When American Idol was rebooted a few years ago, there was much speculation about who would come back. Seacrest did, Cowell did not. RadarOnline reported that “ABC doesn’t want to get into the same situation they got in last time” when ratings dipped but salaries did not. ABC did not originally air American Idol, Fox did, so the entire premise of this article is based on incorrect information and lack of basic research. The webloid went on to claim the network “doesn’t need both” Seacrest and Cowell. Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for Cowell who assured us Cowell had no desire to return for the revival.