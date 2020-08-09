Truth About Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship In 2020

Sometimes that openness has come back to bite Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, however, since Gossip Cop noticed a number of other rumors about the two. One of the rumors that has followed the couple the longest proposed that the two’s relationship was merely a publicity stunt. We considered that rumor totally baseless. Others asked why Mendes and Cabello were caught engaging in PDA so often. Gossip Cop looked into it and determined that the couple were caught “making out” so often because they are so closely followed by paparazzi. These two seem to be a lightning rod for both tabloid and other kinds of rumors.