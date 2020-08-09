Truth About Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship In 2020

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ red hot romance has fascinated tabloids and online gossipers alike. Since the couple went public with their relationship, there have been a stream of rumors about what the future holds for the singers. Gossip Cop has combined everything we know about the couple to better understand just why Cabello and Mendes are so popular.
Ever since quarantine began for much of the United States, Cabello and Mendes have been shacked up together in Cabello’s home state of Florida. That, and the word of an unnamed source, was enough to convince OK! that the two singers were planning to move in together once quarantine lifted. “Camila's family loves Shawn, and he fits right in. They've given the couple their stamp of approval and are happy for them,” a source told the outlet.
The insider went on to say that the couple’s mutual struggles with anxiety have brought them closer than ever despite the difficulties. Now, the two were supposedly more in love than ever before. “They're so excited to live under the same roof, especially since it gives them the perfect opportunity to work on some new music together,” the source insisted.
Gossip Cop looked into the story and determined that it was likely true. Mendes and Cabello have posted multiple photos and videos to their respective Instagram accounts of themselves joyfully spending time together during quarantine. It seemed likely to us at the time that the two would soon move in together permanently once possible.
Another tabloid, In Touch, reported that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were secretly engaged. “During a romantic candlelit dinner recently, Shawn asked Camila to marry him,” tattled the source. “Actually, he blurted it out — he just couldn't help himself. She was shocked, but of course she said ‘Yes.’” Gossip Cop waited for a period of time before taking on this story and in that time, there had been no mention from either Mendes or Cabello that they were engaged. We determined the story was totally false since the couple has always been very open about their relationship.
Sometimes that openness has come back to bite Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, however, since Gossip Cop noticed a number of other rumors about the two. One of the rumors that has followed the couple the longest proposed that the two’s relationship was merely a publicity stunt. We considered that rumor totally baseless. Others asked why Mendes and Cabello were caught engaging in PDA so often. Gossip Cop looked into it and determined that the couple were caught “making out” so often because they are so closely followed by paparazzi. These two seem to be a lightning rod for both tabloid and other kinds of rumors.