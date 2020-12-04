Truth About Sharon Osbourne Feuding With Other Hosts Of ‘The Talk’

Sharon Drove Eve To Leave 'The Talk' As Well?

Last month, the Enquirer purported that Sharon Osbourne pushed away both of her departing co-hosts from The Talk. Following the announcement that Eve was also leaving the show, the supermarket tabloid claimed that Osbourne was responsible for the co-hosts' “damaging” departures. In regards to Osmond, the singer supposedly had to go because she was “a bigger star than Sharon and she didn’t like that,” adding that Osmond was also the “only one who stood up to Sharon,” which only “greased the skids for her exit.” Gossip Cop busted the incorrect story. Both Osmond and Osbourne had clarified there weren’t any issues between the two. As for Eve, the rapper stated she was leaving the talk show to expand her family and due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.