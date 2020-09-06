Truth About Scott Disick Proposing Marriage to Sofia Richie

They Broke-Up, Reunited, Broke-Up Again

This tabloid later changed its tune in February by saying the two had secretly broken up. That story was closer to the truth but still off the mark, as Disick and Richie stayed together for a little while longer. By May, numerous tabloids reported that the two had split. They got together again briefly in the summer, but they seem to now be broken up again. Reports are now swirling about Disick and Kardashian getting back together, but that appears to be bogus as well.