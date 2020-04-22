Truth About Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have had a rollercoaster of a relationship. After meeting in 2006, the former couple went through the highs of welcoming their three kids to the world to the lows of Disick heading off to rehab and admitting to a sex addiction. With a relationship that dramatic, it’s no wonder tabloids can’t seem to accept that the romance truly is gone between these two. Gossip Cop has encountered so many of these rumors, so we decided to compile our best busts on the topic.

Though Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship petered out for the last time in early 2017, tabloids were still insisting the next year that the two would get back together at any moment. Heat reported that the Poosh creator “still has feelings” for the father of her children. “The truth is, everybody thinks there’s unfinished business between Scott and Kourtney. It’s been a running joke that they’ll get back together at some point,” snitched a supposed source.

The real truth is that neither Kardashian nor Disick have any intention of getting back together, and both have moved on from their relationship. Disick was and still is happily dating Sofia Richie and People, a much more reliable outlet, reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick would never get back together. Gossip Cop determined that this story was completely baseless, and time has proven us right.

Just days later, Gossip Cop busted another bad actor for their terrible reporting on the former couple. OK! Australia upped the ante by claiming that not only did Kourtney Kardashian dump her then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima for Scott Disick, but that the two were having another baby and getting married. Kardashian and Disick were accused of carrying on an affair, which resulted in another baby. As a result of their renewed passion for one another, and with Kardashian’s 40th birthday approaching, the former couple decided to tie the knot, according to a highly dubious source. It was “just a matter of time” before Disick would also “dump” his girlfriend to get back with the mother of his children.

Gossip Cop called foul on this tasteless rumor. First of all, the outlet provided a photo of Kourtney Kardashian to display her “baby bump,” but when we looked through her recent Instagram posts, there was no “bump” to be found. Adding to our case, this same publication had published an article the month before, which also claimed Kardashian was pregnant. That time, however, the supposed father was Bendjima. This outlet can’t even keep track of their lies.

Late last year, Heat published an article claiming Kourtney Kardashian was trying to prevent Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s engagement. “Kourtney is doing her best to make this not happen. She swears it’s in Scott’s best interests and not because she’s still in love with him, but nobody’s buying it,” tattled a supposed “insider” for the tabloid. “She’s taken Scott aside and begged him to think twice before putting a ring on this girl’s finger, but he’s told her to back off and stop being bitter.” Kardashian wasn’t just worried about Disick, however. She also feared that her three kids would forge a “close bond” with their allegedly soon-to-be stepmom. Once again, Gossip Cop had no problem debunking this bogus tale.

Rumors about Richie, Disick, and Kardashian’s relationship have come up in the tabloids so many times, and yet so few of them get anything right. Gossip Cop addressed the fact that there is nothing romantic going on between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. Gossip Cop also dove into the truth about Richie’s relationship with Disick and Kardashian’s children. The three stars are on good terms with each other and even go on trips together. Disick and Kardashian are happily co-parenting their kids and there doesn’t seem to be any strife in that aspect of their relationship. That doesn’t make for a very eye-catching article, however, which is probably why tabloids feel the need to make up these kinds of sordid tales.