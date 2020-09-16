Truth About Sarah Jessica Parker Leaving Matthew Broderick For Hugh Grant

The Truth Behind Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick's Marriage

Gossip Cop learned that this entire premise couldn’t be further from the truth. Broderick and Parker did not have an epic fight over Grant and the two’s relationship wasn’t on “bad terms” at the time either. We ran the story by a more trusted source, a spokesperson for the Sex and the City actress, who dismissed the bogus piece as absurd. And we couldn’t agree more. Especially since 365 days later, the couple is still together and they recently celebrated their anniversary together.