Truth About Ryan Seacrest Leaving ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

Did Seacrest Quit To Move Back West?

In March the following year, Life & Style was back, this time to insist that it was Seacrest who was bailing on Ripa. Seacrest had moved from Los Angeles to New York to be on Live, and the magazine now claimed that the media personality missed his West Coast life and was thinking of moving back. In a particularly silly statement, the tabloid also wrote that Seacrest couldn’t just quit the show because he’s under contract, but “contracts were made to be broken.” Are they? Really? Anyway, that’s all a moot point because Seacrest’s rep once again confirmed for Gossip Cop that he still wasn’t planning on ditching the show.