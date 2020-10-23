Truth About Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Marriage

The best thing to come out of Green Lantern has to be the marriage of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. They’re raising three daughters and are pretty funny on social media.
Everything looks great for the two as they approach ten years together, but you wouldn’t know it from reading the tabloids. Here are some of the worst rumors Gossip Cop has investigated about the marriage.
“Did he cheat?” asked OK! in a 2019 cover story about the two “living separate lives for three months.” The tabloid suggests that Reynolds may have “strayed,” with an alleged insider telling the tabloid that “Ryan was in L.A. alone, surrounded by God knows who, while she was home taking care of the kids.” Gossip Cop busted this story because there was no evidence offered to back up the cheating hypothesis other than saying Reynolds was seen with a “twenty-something woman in L.A..” We don’t think the tabloid could have been any vaguer.
Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson were married before he settled with Lively. In continuation of the previous story, OK! claimed that the Her actress had “been calling and checking up on him to see how he's doing.” In turn, Reynolds supposedly opened up about “the tense situation at home with Blake and how he's been dealing with the cheating rumors.” Gossip Cop pointed out that Reynolds and Lively were exchanging some flirty Instagram comments that very week. Since the original report was completely false, this was an easy story to debunk.
Gossip Cop wants to give OK! partial credit here for maintaining its bogus continuity. A few months after claiming that the marriage would end soon, the tabloid did an about-face and ran a cover story about how Lively and Reynolds went “from the brink of divorce to domestic bliss.” A so-called source said, “It wasn't easy, but they both made the decision to work on their relationship.” The Simple Favor star was “home alone caring for the kids,” while Reynolds was “working a ton.” Reynolds himself told People that he and Lively never film at the same time so they can always stay together. Since the marital issues were invented in the first place, this was nothing more than the tabloid backpedaling from a bogus story.
According to New Idea, Reynolds and Lively were wallowing in “misery” after Reynolds refused to work with Lively again. Apparently, the critical reception to Green Lantern was just too bad, and Reynolds “isn’t keen to have another dud on his resume.” He apparently blamed Lively for the flop and wouldn't work with her again. This is a wild one folks. Reynolds has made loads of jokes at Green Lantern’s expense. He has come to terms with his flops and moved far beyond it at this point, so it’s totally unbelievable that he would hold the dud against, of all people, the love of his life. Gossip Cop busted this unbelievable story.