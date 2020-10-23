Truth About Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Marriage

The Marriage Is Saved!

Gossip Cop wants to give OK! partial credit here for maintaining its bogus continuity. A few months after claiming that the marriage would end soon, the tabloid did an about-face and ran a cover story about how Lively and Reynolds went “from the brink of divorce to domestic bliss.” A so-called source said, “It wasn't easy, but they both made the decision to work on their relationship.” The Simple Favor star was “home alone caring for the kids,” while Reynolds was “working a ton.” Reynolds himself told People that he and Lively never film at the same time so they can always stay together. Since the marital issues were invented in the first place, this was nothing more than the tabloid backpedaling from a bogus story.