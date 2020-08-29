Truth About Russell Crowe's Love Life

Gladiator star Russell Crowe is a common target for dating rumors. The kiwi actor got divorced in 2018 and is currently not publicly dating anyone. This hasn’t stopped tabloids from claiming he’s with just about anyone they can think of. Here are just some of the dating stories Gossip Cop has busted.
According to OK!, Crowe and Celine Dion got together after the death of Dion’s husband in 2016. A so-called insider claimed Crowe was feeling “very romantic and sentimental” after opening up about his divorce. The burgeoning romance was “unexpected,” and it was also made-up. Gossip Cop spoke to Dion’s spokesperson who told us on the record that she and Crowe were “not dating.”
In its cover story, New Idea claimed Crowe and Fifi Box were “so in love,” beside a photoshopped image of the two smiling. This tabloid is notorious for its bait-and-switches, and this was just another example. The actual article only said Crowe was dating someone but never used Box’s name. Both Box and Crowe personally went on social media to deny this story.
Woman’s Day Australia ran a story that co-stars Crowe and Sienna Miller were “getting cozy” in between takes of The Loudest Voice, a miniseries about Roger Ailes which ended up winning Crowe a Golden Globe. The tabloid said Crowe was “still manages to charm women even when he’s in a fat suit carrying a cane.” Miller “is smitten,” an alleged insider claimed, and Crowe was “longing to settle down.”
Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation who said the two were not dating. Crowe has personally called this tabloid out in the past over stories about Sophia Forrest and Terri Irwin as well, so this was just yet another bogus story from a tabloid with little insight into the A Beautiful Mind stars life.
Crowe and Ryan dated briefly around the turn of the century, and New Idea claimed the romance was about to “reignite.” The tabloid manufactured a bizarre love triangle between Crowe, Ryan, and Irwin; “Russell is in a unique position because he has three two amazing women fighting it out for his affections,” a supposed insider said. Despite Ryan’s relationship with Crowe was brief and decades old, the tabloid still said “they never stopped loving each other.” Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Ryan who assured us this whole story was not true, nor was Crowe ever dating Irwin.