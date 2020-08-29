Truth About Russell Crowe's Love Life

He’s Returned To Meg Ryan

Crowe and Ryan dated briefly around the turn of the century, and New Idea claimed the romance was about to “reignite.” The tabloid manufactured a bizarre love triangle between Crowe, Ryan, and Irwin; “Russell is in a unique position because he has three two amazing women fighting it out for his affections,” a supposed insider said. Despite Ryan’s relationship with Crowe was brief and decades old, the tabloid still said “they never stopped loving each other.” Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Ryan who assured us this whole story was not true, nor was Crowe ever dating Irwin.