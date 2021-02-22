Truth About Rooney Mara And Joaquin Phoenix Arguing Over Kids And Marriage

In 2019, a report emerged that said Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix weren’t seeing eye to eye on having children or getting married. The rumor also alleged that the couple was headed towards a split because of their arguments. Since some time has passed, Gossip Cop is taking a look back on the story and where the pair stand today.

Joaquin Phoenix Was Reluctant

Two years ago, Star reported that Mara was eager to have a baby with Phoenix. According to the magazine, the actress was especially anxious to start a family because her sister, Kate, was pregnant with her first child around the same time. “Rooney always wanted what her sister has, but getting Joaquin to commit was another story. Joaquin is like this wild animal that Rooney has been trying to tame,” a source revealed.

The insider further stated that Phoenix, who began dating Mara in 2016, “marched to the beat of his own drum and said he’s too into his work to pick up his laundry, let alone become a dad.” The source added, “If Rooney wants kids with Joaquin, she’s got a long wait ahead of her. This could be the thing that rips them apart.”

What’s Going On With The Couple?

Gossip Cop busted the absurd story when it came out and we did so again the following year. The tabloid’s baseless report is still untrue to this day. Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are still very much together. The couple got engaged in mid-2019 and welcomed their first child together, a son they named River after Phoenix’s late brother about five months ago. Two years ago, after the actor won the TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, he thanked Mara and his late brother in his acceptance speech. While the private couple has remained, well, private about their relationship, Gossip Cop thinks it’s safe to say the pair are clearly on the same page when it comes to having a family and their love for one another.

Plus, this isn’t the first time the tabloid made silly accusations about the couple’s romance. In 2018, the sister publication of Star, OK!, reported that Phoenix’s portrayal as Arthur Fleck in the film Joker drove her crazy. Another sister outlet, the National Enquirer, claimed that January Jones was pursuing Phoenix much to the dismay of Mara. Gossip Cop busted these ridiculous reports at the time after we found them to be fabricated.

