Truth About Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Quarantine Hell’ With Husband Jim Toth

What About Her Bachelorette Pad?

Just a few weeks ago, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were spotted holding hands while out on a walk together, effectively shutting down any rumors that they were no longer seeing each other. But about a week before that, Woman’s Day came out with yet another article about how Witherspoon had moved into a separate home to get a “fresh start” and “make new memories” separate from Toth. But of course, as Gossip Cop has confirmed over and over again, there’s no fresh start to be made here because the couple are not divorcing, nor are they even separated.