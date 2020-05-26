Truth About Rami Malek And Lucy Boyton Getting Married

Last month, Gossip Cop debunked the magazine for incorrectly stating Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid tied the knot. The publication alleged the former Friends star was ready to marry the musician following her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Jennifer Aniston, where their plane had to make an emergency landing. This brush with death supposedly convinced Cox that it was time to get married. While it was true that Cox and Aniston dealt with a very scary situation, it wasn’t true that Cox was ready to marry McDaid because of it. The couple had called off their engagement in 2014 but have remained a couple.