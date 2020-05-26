Truth About Rami Malek And Lucy Boyton Getting Married

Did Rami Malek and his girlfriend, Lucy Boyton, tie the knot? Last summer, a tabloid claimed the couple was looking to wed sometime in 2019. Gossip Cop can now set the record straight.
Last June, the tabloid, OK!, asserted that Malek and Boyton were thinking about taking the next step in their relationship. The magazine contended since the couple became public, the two were “inseparable.” “Every day has been a thrilling adventure for them. They have so much in common,” a supposed insider told the outlet. The alleged insider continued, “No one has seen Rami this happy, and their love for each other is infectious. They’re so compatible.”
The supposed insider added that the co-stars were ready to make a serious commitment to each other, though the insider didn’t give any details as to when these “supposed” nuptials were to take place. “They’ll probably get hitched sometime this year. Most likely, it’ll be in the United Kingdom, where Lucy is from, with another celebration in the United States, but there’s no big rush,” the dubious insider alleged. The publication’s story ended with the so-called source stating, “They just want to enjoy the phase they’re in right now.”
It’s a little odd that the “insider” would boldly declare that Rami Malek and Lucy Boyton would be getting hitched but didn’t have an exact date when it would happen. Nonetheless, the story came out almost a year ago, and Malek or Boyton haven’t made any mention of getting married, let alone even being engaged. The couple however, is still going strong. In February, before the coronavirus epidemic, Malek and Boyton were spotted on a date attending the Rangers game.
When it comes to OK!, the tabloid has a terrible track record of predicting celebrity marriages. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Keanu Reeves was marrying Alexandra Grant. The outlet maintained Reeves was “finally engaged” to Grant and the couple was planning a simple backyard wedding. The phone story was false, Gossip Cop learned exclusively from a spokesperson for Reeves who called the story "completely false" and had "no basis in any truth."
Last month, Gossip Cop debunked the magazine for incorrectly stating Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid tied the knot. The publication alleged the former Friends star was ready to marry the musician following her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Jennifer Aniston, where their plane had to make an emergency landing. This brush with death supposedly convinced Cox that it was time to get married. While it was true that Cox and Aniston dealt with a very scary situation, it wasn’t true that Cox was ready to marry McDaid because of it. The couple had called off their engagement in 2014 but have remained a couple.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.