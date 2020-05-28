Truth About Queen Elizabeth's Health

Queen Elizabeth II is the world’s oldest living monarch and longest-reigning current monarch. Because of this, the queen’s health has often been the subject of false reports from tabloids. Gossip Cop has rounded up a few times the tabloids were wrong about the British monarch's well-being.
In December 2018, Gossip Cop busted the Globe for alleging Queen Elizabeth collapsed after Megan Markle started a “family war” over the holidays. The outlet contended that the queen "ordered" all family members to gather for Christmas at her Sandringham estate, however it was a "recipe for disaster." The magazine claimed after Markle became “bored” and wanted to leave, an argument erupted between her and Kate Middleton which led to the queen “collapsing.” The highly-dramatic tale never occurred. The publication asserted this occurred over the holidays, yet, the story came out four days before Christmas. Furthermore, the photos used for the cover of the disreputable outlet showing the queen falling over were more than seven years old.
In February 2019, the National Enquirer declared Queen Elizabeth was suffering from “dementia” and had named Prince William and Middleton the next king and queen. The paper contended that the British monarch was forgoing protocol and decided to bypass her eldest son, Prince Charles, to name her “favorite” grandson the next monarch. The article, however, was completely false. For starters, the queen was not suffering from dementia. Her Royal Majesty delivered a Christmas message before the story coming out where she was obliviously lucid. Also, the queen can’t make such decisions, since the monarchy follows the rules of succession. Gossip Cop debunked the phony story when it came out.
Eight months later, the Globe was debunked by Gossip Cop again for insisting Prince Charles “seized” the throne from his mother as her health was declining. While it was true that Prince Charles has taken some responsibilities from his mother due to her age, the Prince of Wales did not seize the throne from the queen. In fact, Prince Charles cannot "seize" the crown like this is an episode of Game Of Thrones. As Gossip Cop has explained countless times, the royal line of succession is guided completely by laws created by - and only able to be changed by - parliament, not the whims of the queen or anyone else in the family.
Most recently, we dismissed the outlet again for falsely stating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were banned from attending Queen’s Elizabeth’s funeral. Given the tabloid’s poor track record when it comes to reporting on the royal family, it wasn't hard to discredit this piece either. Since Gossip Cop had already corrected the narrative that the queen was in “declining” health and it is equally untrue that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are banned from her funeral. They are still member of the royal family and they will most certainly attend Her Majesty's funeral, when it happens.