Prince Charles Takes Over

Eight months later, the Globe was debunked by Gossip Cop again for insisting Prince Charles “seized” the throne from his mother as her health was declining. While it was true that Prince Charles has taken some responsibilities from his mother due to her age, the Prince of Wales did not seize the throne from the queen. In fact, Prince Charles cannot "seize" the crown like this is an episode of Game Of Thrones. As Gossip Cop has explained countless times, the royal line of succession is guided completely by laws created by - and only able to be changed by - parliament, not the whims of the queen or anyone else in the family.