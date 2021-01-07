Truth About Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Whispers Of Abdication

In May, OK! reported there were “whispers” that Queen Elizabeth could be stepping down permanently after canceling public appearances due to COVID-19. An insider said, “She’s ready to hand the reins over to the next generation.” This tabloid didn’t get too ludicrous with this story, for it said that Prince Charles would take the throne instead of Prince William. Just cause that part was logical didn’t make this story true in any way. Queen Elizabeth has remained steadfast in her rule over the United Kingdom despite loads of scandal and heartache. This vague story about what she “could” do never came to pass.