Truth About Queen Elizabeth Retiring

Queen Steps Down Due To COVID-19

At her age, the queen is at a higher risk for the coronavirus. Preying on her age, OK! reported that Queen Elizabeth would “step down for good” and “hand the reins over to the next generation.” While it has certainly been a rough year for the queen, between her grandson Prince Harry stepping down and Prince Charles contracting the virus, there’s no hint that she’s considering resignation. Queen Elizabeth served in World War II as a princess and reigned while three of her kids saw marital collapse in 1992, her so-called annus horribilis. This is just one more crisis to rule over, and she’s more than adept at keeping calm and carrying on.