Royals

Truth About Queen Elizabeth Retiring

Queen Elizabeth in a floral patterned yellow and pink dress and pink hat
(Zoran Karapancev/Shutterstock.com)

If tabloids aren’t saying Queen Elizabeth is on her death bed, then they’ll claim she plans to step down. The royal family has said multiple times that the queen will not retire, but this won’t stop the rags from saying she will anyway. Most stories of the queen stepping down center around her age, she turned 94 in February, but who she hands the throne to changes from story to story. Here are some stories debunked by Gossip Cop about the queen retiring.

Last Will Leaked

New Idea reported a major royal leak of the queen’s last will on its front page but delivered no details whatsoever. This tabloid makes a habit of bait-and-switch covers. In this case, the article itself was about Her Majesty isolating at Windsor Castle during the pandemic, which was public knowledge when the story came out. There was speculation about physically where the queen keeps her will. Scintillating. There’s not much to say about this article as it didn’t have much to say at all either.

View this post on Instagram

???? During her reign, The Queen has undertaken over 100 overseas visits and has hosted more than 100 international Heads of State in the UK, all in support of the diplomatic work of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). . Last week, she spoke to staff from the FCO about their work following the COVID-19 outbreak. Her Majesty also saw a new portrait of herself unveiled which will greet visitors from around the world in the new Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office. The portrait will serve as a lasting tribute to The Queen’s service. . Her Majesty spoke to: . ???? Sir Simon McDonald, Permanent Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and Head of the Diplomatic Service. ???? Miriam Escofet, Artist. ???????? Sanjibita Tariang from the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, India. ???? Aletheia Bligh-Flower, who leads the FCO Vaccines team. . You can watch more footage of the call on our YouTube channel (link in bio).

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

Queen Steps Down Due To COVID-19

At her age, the queen is at a higher risk for the coronavirus. Preying on her age, OK! reported that Queen Elizabeth would “step down for good” and “hand the reins over to the next generation.” While it has certainly been a rough year for the queen, between her grandson Prince Harry stepping down and Prince Charles contracting the virus, there’s no hint that she’s considering resignation. Queen Elizabeth served in World War II as a princess and reigned while three of her kids saw marital collapse in 1992, her so-called annus horribilis. This is just one more crisis to rule over, and she’s more than adept at keeping calm and carrying on.

View this post on Instagram

#OnThisDay in 1940, Buckingham Palace was bombed during The Blitz. King George VI described the attack in his diary: "???????????? ???????? ???? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ????????, ???????????? 2 ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????????? ????????????????????????, & ???????????????? ???????????????????? 2 ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? 30 ???????????? ????????????????. ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ????????????????????, & ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????. ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????? ???? ???????????????????????? ???????? ????????????????????????????…. " The Blitz began on 7 September 1940 with attacks on London's docks and continued in the city throughout September and October before bombings spread across the country. After the raid on Buckingham Palace, The King and Queen visited the East End, London. Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother wrote in a letter to Queen Mary: "???????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????? – ???? ???????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ???? ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ????????????????????????. ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????????????????????????, ???????????? ???????????????? ???????? ????????????????????. ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ????????????????????????????????. ???????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????? ???????????? ????????????."

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

Camilla Parker Bowles Ready To Rule

With a fundamental misunderstanding of how the line of succession works, OK! claimed that the Duchess of Cornwall was “prepping for an exciting new reality” as “a co-ruler” of England. The tabloid admitted she would “accept whatever title she’s given without making a fuss,” but still actively promoted the idea of Duchess Camilla as queen. Perhaps Prince Charles will break centuries of tradition and share power with his wife, but that’s not even the biggest issue in this story. The bigger problem is, once again, the report that Queen Elizabeth is preparing to turn power over. She’s not, and so this story can be discarded.

Queen Prepares To Abdicate; Her Reign Is Over

Adapted from an article in The Telegraph, New Idea was selectively quoting in its story about Queen Elizabeth's abdication. The coronavirus was forcing the monarch to step down “without its usual pomp and ceremony.” In the original article, The Telegraph actively refuted the idea that “Corona has practically put Charles on the throne.” It noted, where New Idea deliberately did not, that the Queen’s ability to adapt to the virus was a strength the country needed. This bogus report was nothing new from this tabloid, and so Gossip Cop debunked it.

