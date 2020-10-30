Truth About Queen Elizabeth II’s Relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles

Wait, Camilla Parker Bowles And Meghan Markle Are Thieves?

A few months ago, New Idea claimed Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles were jewel thieves. We’d just like to say how absurd this narrative sounded. Why would Markle or Parker Bowles steal from the queen? The outlet asserted the queen’s tiara was stolen and the duchesses were the culprits behind it. An insider revealed the queen was “getting more protective of her jewels in her late age, probably because everyone from Camilla to Meghan to Fergie has their beady eyes on them!” Gossip Cop quickly clarified the story. In 1995, the queen’s pearl tiara was stolen from its resting place and the thief was never caught. The outlet insisted her daughters-in-law may have had something to do with it, but that wasn’t the case. The Duchesses of Cornwall and Sussex weren’t thieves and had nothing to do with the queen’s missing tiara.