'Property Brothers' Jonathan And Drew Scott Driven Apart By Romantic Partners?

The Property Brothers Were Torn Apart?

Back in 2018, Life & Style purported Jonathan and Drew Scott were “struggling” to see eye to eye and were torn apart. The tabloid claimed the brothers were going through a rift at the time following Jonathan’s break-up from his then-girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, and Drew's wedding to Linda Phan. A supposed insider spilled to the magazine the twin brothers got into a “blow-out” fight over whether Jonathan's ex should still attend Drew's wedding and there were “concerns” Jonathan was going to ruin the ceremony. However, Gossip Cop learned this entire story was fabricated and poorly timed. Days before this phony story came out, Drew spoke to a more reputable outlet, People Magazine, and spoke highly of his brother and their work relationship.