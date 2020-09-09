'Property Brothers' Jonathan And Drew Scott Driven Apart By Romantic Partners?

Siblings don’t always get along. However, to assume they’re “feuding” with one another is a bit of a stretch. Unfortunately, a few tabloids have made this claim about Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott. It’s been rumored the twin real-estate proprietors have been at odds with one another, but Gossip Cop has busted many of these incorrect stories. We’ve gathered a few narratives about the twin brothers fighting with one another and the status of their relationship today.
Back in 2018, Life & Style purported Jonathan and Drew Scott were “struggling” to see eye to eye and were torn apart. The tabloid claimed the brothers were going through a rift at the time following Jonathan’s break-up from his then-girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, and Drew's wedding to Linda Phan. A supposed insider spilled to the magazine the twin brothers got into a “blow-out” fight over whether Jonathan's ex should still attend Drew's wedding and there were “concerns” Jonathan was going to ruin the ceremony. However, Gossip Cop learned this entire story was fabricated and poorly timed. Days before this phony story came out, Drew spoke to a more reputable outlet, People Magazine, and spoke highly of his brother and their work relationship.
Yet months later, the tabloid Star alleged Drew and Jonathan Scott were engaged in a “family feud.” The magazine contended Jonathan felt “left out” after Drew tied the knot with Phan. An anonymous insider purported that since Drew was married “Jonathan felt completely estranged from his brother” which the publication contended put their show in jeopardy. Given the fact the brothers are very close, Gossip Cop doubted the two weren’t going to work together because one sibling got married. Plus, Jonathan tweeted a photo of himself with his brother and sister-in-law, clearly showing he supports his brother’s happiness.
Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted a fabricated piece from RadarOnline that asserted Zooey Deschanel was coming between Jonathan and Drew Scott. The unreliable blog claimed the brothers were “at war” with each other and that Drew wasn’t happy about Jonathan’s “highly-publicized” relationship. The story further alleged Drew also felt threatened by his brother’s relationship with the New Girl actress since he was “fixing sinks” while Jonathan was “hanging out with Hollywood stars.” Once again, this was a poorly timed story that couldn’t be further from the truth. Drew and his wife spoke about Jonathan’s relationship in a positive way. From Gossip Cop’s investigation, there was no evidence to support this silly narrative.
In conclusion, Gossip Cop thinks it safe to say the Property Brothers are just fine, despite all these silly claims that their partners are driving them apart. They certainly win the award for being the true example of the term, “I am my brother’s keeper.”