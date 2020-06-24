Truth About Prince William's Relationship With Rose Hanbury

It Was All Kate's Fault?

Around the same time last year, Life & Style contended Meghan Markle told Kate Middleton she partially “forced” Prince William to cheat on her. The unreliable outlet claimed instead of Markle giving Middleton “a shoulder to cry on” she took the opportunity to blame the “William’s wandering eye” on her. To add insult to injury, the fabricated story further contended Markle advised the Duchess of Cambridge "made more of an effort to glam up and look sexy, William would never even have looked at another woman." The magazine’s story was not only insensitive but also highly inaccurate and over-dramatized. Gossip Cop found absolutely no truth to the story.