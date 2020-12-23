Prince Charles has waited longer than anyone ever has to become King of England. He’s waited so long in fact that tabloids often speculate if he’ll be passed over in favor of Prince William. He won’t be, as the laws of succession are strict and say Prince Charles will definitely be the king, barring some unforeseen tragedy. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has busted about the song taking the crown from his father.
Woman’s Day detailed Prince Charles’s plan to “share the throne” with Prince William and Kate Middleton. After Prince Andrew damaged The Firm with his association with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Charles realized “treating Kate as unofficial Queen is the only way forward,” and that “if the monarchy is to survive, William and Kate’s popularity must be capitalized on.” Gossip Cop pointed out that the monarchy is determined by parliamentary law, not public opinion. While Prince William and Middleton will likely have big roles during prince Charles’s reign, they are not going to sit on the throne as he will.
Us Weekly reported that “William and Kate will supersede Charles to take the throne when the queen abdicates.” Queen Elizabeth “deserves a break” after dealing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit, so she was handing the throne to her grandchildren The duties listed by this outlet, visiting hospitals, for instance, have been carried out by Prince Charles and Prince William both for decades now. If a change as big as this were to ever actually happen then the news of the change would come from either The Crown or Parliament, but not from the tabloids.
It was New Idea’s turn to put their own spin on this tired story. Apparently, Princess Diana believed Prince Charles would rather live abroad and leave his ex-wife “to groom William for the throne.” This tabloid said the prophecy was coming true, as Prince Charles “is becoming increasingly frustrated at being the longest-serving king-in-waiting in history” and wished to move to Tuscany “to relax in his twilight years.” Gossip Cop tracked down the interview in question with Princess Diana which made no mention of "grooming Prince William", so we busted this narrative yet again.
According to In Touch, “it was [Princess Diana’s] dying wish” that Prince William becomes king instead of her ex-husband Prince Charles. The article cited the same 1995 interview as New Idea. Prince Charles was “worried that Diana’s wish will come true” because Prince William was becoming more popular. Gossip Cop once again pointed out that Princess Diana actually said “I can't answer that question” when asked if Prince William should become king because she didn’t want to put that kind of pressure on her son. The tabloid simply made up the rest of the story.