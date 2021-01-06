Truth About Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Defying Lockdown' On Christmas

Kate Middleton Had Her Own Plans For The Holidays?

The source further detailed that the Duchess of Cambridge planned to handle everything herself and with the help of her children, throwing the entire surprise party on her own. The unnamed informant, who claimed to be a palace insider, disclosed the kids “couldn’t t wait to sing Christmas songs wearing their Santa hats and play charades and festive games. And they really couldn’t wait to tell the queen about their gifts. They have some adorable presents for her. Some are gag gifts, some are heartfelt and handmade.”