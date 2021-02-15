Truth About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Financial Struggles

Stripped Of Titles, Stripped Of Cash

In an especially intense story, the Globe claimed Queen Elizabeth was stripping the Sussexes of their titles in a deliberate effort to leave her grandchildren “up a California creek without a paddle." A so-called source claimed Queen Elizabeth “has always prized quiet dignity and a focus on doing good deeds rather than pursuing wealth,” which is a really dumb thing to print considering Markle and Prince Harry still do charity work on her behalf.

The tabloid then equated the Netflix deal to Prince Andrew’s “disgraceful relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.” The Sussexes aren’t going to be stripped of their titles, nor would stripping the titles meaningfully affect the numerous media deals they’ve already made. This is as false as false gets.