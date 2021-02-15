Gossipcop

Royals

Truth About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Financial Struggles

M
Matthew Radulski
9:00 am, February 15, 2021
Meghan Markle in a blue dress and Prince Harry in a navy suit under a black umbrella on a rainy evening.

(Getty Images)

There have been a rash of reports claiming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing financial hardships, especially since moving to California. Some claim Markle is resorting to blackmail in order to fund their lavish lifestyle, with others report that the Queen is cutting them off. Are the couple in trouble? Gossip Cop looked into each to find the truth of the matter.

Markle Demands $90 Million

According to the National Enquirer, Markle was demanding a $90 million payout from the royal family under threat of doing a tell-all interview. Prince William and Kate Middleton “say the Sussexes don’t deserve a dime.” A so-called insider said Markle “even snubbed the queen” and was “intensely jealous of Kate.” Gossip Cop pointed out that this story was more focused on bashing the Duchess of Sussex than proving its claim. No tell-all interview ever happened, nor was a colossal check cashed.

Sussexes ‘Broke And Desperate’

Woman’s Day ran a cover story claiming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “broke and desperate” and “have been relying on the generosity of Prince Charles’ private purse as they wait for large stipends from their new deals with Spotify and Netflix to land in their bank accounts.” Prince Harry “didn’t know what a mortgage was” and had trouble paying his own. This story was provably false as the Sussexes had used the money from the Netflix deal to help payback the British taxpayers on renovations of Frogmore Cottage. Considering that Prince Harry has his inheritance from Princess Diana and Markle has Suits money saved up, this was all pretty unbelievable.

Stripped Of Titles, Stripped Of Cash

In an especially intense story, the Globe claimed Queen Elizabeth was stripping the Sussexes of their titles in a deliberate effort to leave her grandchildren “up a California creek without a paddle.” A so-called source claimed Queen Elizabeth “has always prized quiet dignity and a focus on doing good deeds rather than pursuing wealth,” which is a really dumb thing to print considering Markle and Prince Harry still do charity work on her behalf. 

The tabloid then equated the Netflix deal to Prince Andrew’s “disgraceful relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.” The Sussexes aren’t going to be stripped of their titles, nor would stripping the titles meaningfully affect the numerous media deals they’ve already made. This is as false as false gets.

