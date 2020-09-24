Truth About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Finances

Prince Charles Buys Prince Harry A House; Prince William Is Furious

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally found a more permanent residence in California buy purchasing their own home further away from the spotlight. The National Enquirer turned this logical step into drama by saying “Prince William is furious at Prince Charles for” purchasing the “forever home.” Prince William was still seething from the publishing of Finding Freedom, and felt as though “the Sussexes are being rewarded for abandoning the royal family.” There were multiple issues with this story; the Sussexes have publicly denied any collaboration on Finding Freedom for starters. Multiple more trustworthy news sources said the couple paid for the home themselves as well, so this entire premise is bunk.