Truth About Prince Charles, Prince Harry, And Prince William Divorcing Their Wives

By Elyse Johnson

Everyone is obsessed with the royal family, most of all, the tabloids. Unfortunately, the unreliable outlets often get it wrong about the them. One of the most common inaccurate tropes is divorce. Gossip Cop has busted plenty of these bogus stories. Here the four times the tabloids were wrong about the royal family.

In March 2019, Gossip Cop busted the Globe for incorrectly stating Queen Elizabeth ordered Prince Charles to divorce Camilla Parker Bowles. The phony outlet asserted Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall “secretly filed divorce papers” under the orders of the queen because she wanted “all family scandals resolved before she dies.” A so-called insider added to the dramatic tale the Duchess of Cornwall wanted “all the divorce details be made public” because she wants the world to know exactly what went on behind closed palace doors.” Gossip Cop investigated the ridiculous story and set the record straight. Her Royal Highness never ordered her eldest son to divorce the duchess.

The following month, the same unreliable outlet alleged Prince William and Kate Middleton were “in divorce talks.” The tabloid claimed Middleton was “jealous” of Prince William and their marriage “blew up” over scandalous rumors that he was having an affair with a friend named, Rose Hanbury. A “royal insider” alleged Middleton felt like “she’s being taken for a fool and demanded her ‘rural rival’ be immediately ‘phased out’ of their lives.” While it was true that Prince William and Hanbury were friends for years, the two weren’t as close as they used to be. Furthermore, given the Globe’s unreliability, it was hard to believe what the outlet said. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop debunked the silly narrative at the time.

Earlier this year, Gossip Cop dismissed an inaccurate claim from New Idea stating Prince Harry and Megan Markle were getting a divorce. The dubious magazine proclaimed on its cover “The Palace Confirms Divorce!”, while the accompanying article stated the queen was “warning” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not to divorce. The misleading outlet lured readers in with its headline but the cover asserted the duke and duchess were not getting a divorce but having “problems.” How could anyone believe what the tabloid conveyed? We wasted no time putting the ludicrous story to rest.

Lastly, just a few weeks ago, Woman’s Day falsely claimed Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s divorce papers had “leaked.” However, the sketchy magazine also mislead readers with its cover headline but a completely different accompanying article. The publication claimed Markle was “scheming” to get a divorce from Prince Harry with a so-called insider adding, “You can’t tell me that this wasn’t her plan all along, to bring the boys to America, so she could live the celebrity life she’s always dreamed of.” Despite what the tabloid tried to allege, there was no evidence to support its claim. Furthermore, the outlet tried to portray Markle in a negative light, as others have done in the past. Gossip Cop debunked the untrue story when it came out.

To sum everything up, the tabloids clearly have no insight into the royal family or any of their personal lives.