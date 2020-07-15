Truth About Those Prince Charles Conspiracy Theories

The tabloids have been just as cruel to Prince Charles' children as they have been to the prince himself. Prince William faced allegations of cheating on his wife, Kate Middleton, throughout much of 2019. Outlet after outlet claimed that divorce was imminent for the royal spouses, but the marriage never ended up falling apart over Prince William's alleged dalliance with family friend Rose Hanbury. That's because such an affair never took place. There is literally zero evidence, just tabloid speculation that an affair happened in the first place. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have of course been subjected to vile rumors concerning their marriage. The Globe even went as far as to claim that the couple's son, Prince Archie, wasn't truly Prince Harry's son. This incredibly hurtful article had no proof and relied solely on the word of untrustworthy, anonymous sources. Gossip Cop was happy to set the record straight on that stinker.