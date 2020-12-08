Truth About Presley And Kaia Gerber's Relationship With Cindy Crawford

Parents and kids don’t often see eye to eye. One celebrity couple makes headlines often because of the actions of their children. So, what is the status of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s relationship with their children, Presley and Kaia Gerber, today? Gossip Cop gathered some stories we’ve investigated about the family. Here’s what we know.
In 2019, OK! published an article asserting Cindy Crawford didn’t support Kaia Gerber starting a make-up line. According to the tabloid, the young model was “itching” to be like Kylie Jenner, who’s become a very successful beauty mogul. The magazine alleged Crawford however didn’t agree with Gerber’s new passion. A source claimed Crawford thought the idea would take Gerber away from her career as a model, but Gerber saw it as her mother being jealous of her success. Gossip Cop didn’t know what was more ridiculous: the thought Kaia Gerber was jealous or that Cindy Crawford wouldn’t support her daughter. We busted the bogus report when it came out after speaking to a rep for Crawford who confirmed it was false.
In August, Woman’s Day claimed Crawford worried over Presley after his social media posts and tattoos he acquired. The magazine asserted Crawford and Gerber held a secret crisis meeting to step in and fix their son’s wild behavior. Presley, who was arrested and charged with a DUI last year, showed off his new ink and posted videos addressing the negative comments about his appearance. An insider claimed Presely’s parents “thought it was a cry for help — attention-seeking because his sister has become so famous, so quickly — but messing around with violent tattoos and inviting people to his home is going way too far.” In reality, this wasn’t the case. Months before this phony article came out, People reported Presley Gerber was doing well and dating Sydney Brooke while working in his dad’s restaurant.
Despite this, the tabloids have also alleged Presley and Kaia Gerber’s behavior drove a wedge between their parents. Take, for instance, a story from Life & Style that came out last year alleging Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were divorcing following their children’s controversies. The magazine contended Kaia’s short-lived romance with Pete Davidson, and Presley’s DUI arrest had put a “major strain” on the couple’s marriage. "They have been fighting and blaming each other for not being strict enough parents or attentive enough. After all of these years, their kids' questionable choices could be what finally breaks them,” one source maintained. The publication’s story even purported longtime friend, George Clooney, offered to step in and help the couple fix their issues. While Gossip Cop could imagine the amount the stress the two were under, we didn’t believe they were divorcing.
The story-line continued into 2020, when OK! claimed Crawford and Gerber were fighting over how to deal with Kaia and Presley. This time, however, the tabloid purported that Crawford and Gerber’s marriage was solid but the two couldn’t come to terms on how to deal with their children. “Rande's definitely calmed about this stuff, whereas Cindy's a mama bear who goes in guns blazing because she's so protective. They've clashed quite a bit, and there have been a lot of tears. Cindy's so fraught and worried — she's needed a lot of reassurance,” a source revealed. However, Gossip Cop pointed out that the tabloids were wrong about the couple divorcing, and though their kids have made some questionable choices, Presley and Kaia are doing just fine now.
Simply put, Gossip Cop believes that Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are doing the best they can, but there isn’t any bad blood between them or their adult children.
