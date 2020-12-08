Truth About Presley And Kaia Gerber's Relationship With Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber's Marriage Suffered Because Of Their Kids?

Despite this, the tabloids have also alleged Presley and Kaia Gerber’s behavior drove a wedge between their parents. Take, for instance, a story from Life & Style that came out last year alleging Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were divorcing following their children’s controversies. The magazine contended Kaia’s short-lived romance with Pete Davidson, and Presley’s DUI arrest had put a “major strain” on the couple’s marriage. "They have been fighting and blaming each other for not being strict enough parents or attentive enough. After all of these years, their kids' questionable choices could be what finally breaks them,” one source maintained. The publication’s story even purported longtime friend, George Clooney, offered to step in and help the couple fix their issues. While Gossip Cop could imagine the amount the stress the two were under, we didn’t believe they were divorcing.