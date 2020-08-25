Truth About Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' Relationship

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have been together since 2011. Even though the couple is engaged and has two children, the tabloids have made several inaccurate claims about their relationship. Gossip Cop has rounded up a few rumors we’ve corrected about the couple’s romance and the status of their relationship.
Two years ago, the magazine In Touch ran the story that Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde got into a “screaming match” in Paris. The tabloid purported that the couple had a “nasty fight” outside of a restaurant with an alleged insider maintaining the fight lasted 20 minutes. The supposed source then added after the argument the pair went their separate ways. Gossip Cop pointed out that even the two got into a disagreement, there wasn’t any evidence to suggest this happened. Plus, Sudeikis and Wilde were seen holding hands and showcasing some PDA in Paris. If the two had a “heated fight” and were on bad terms, we doubt they’d look lovey-dovey the next day. Gossip Cop busted the phony report at the time.
Earlier this year, Life & Style claimed that Sudeikis and Wilde were “living separate lives.” The magazine’s report followed the couple’s separate attendance at different events. A supposed insider said that “something seemed off” and that the couple may split before the wed. "Jason and Olivia have both been working nonstop and haven't had a chance to come up for air. And when they are under the same roof, they're so busy taking care of the kids, they don't get around to each other's needs.,” the unnamed tipster purported. The outlet’s entire premise was based upon the fact that Wilde attended the Independent Spirit Awards while Sudeikis was in New York City making a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. The two are both hard-working entertainers with individual careers, so there will be times when they can’t go to every event together. This was hardly enough to convey the two were having issues. We dismissed the bogus story when it came out.
The tabloids also tried to argue that Wilde and Sudeikis were expanding their family. NW asserted that Wilde was pregnant with the couple’s third child after she was supposedly seen with a “blossoming baby bump.” The magazine shared a photo of the actress wearing a large pink sweater. However, a picture of the actress wearing an oversized sweater doesn’t mean she was expecting. Additionally, the story came out in November of last year, and even though Gossip Cop held off on investigating the piece until May of this year, the story was still inaccurate. If Wilde was pregnant, the baby would've been born by now. Plus, the actress didn’t make any announcements that she was pregnant.
Overall, the tabloids have been proven to be unreliable when reporting on Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde. It’s best to leave the actual reporting to more credible outlets.