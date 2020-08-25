Truth About Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' Relationship

Jason And Olivia Living Separate Lives?

Earlier this year, Life & Style claimed that Sudeikis and Wilde were “living separate lives.” The magazine’s report followed the couple’s separate attendance at different events. A supposed insider said that “something seemed off” and that the couple may split before the wed. "Jason and Olivia have both been working nonstop and haven't had a chance to come up for air. And when they are under the same roof, they're so busy taking care of the kids, they don't get around to each other's needs.,” the unnamed tipster purported. The outlet’s entire premise was based upon the fact that Wilde attended the Independent Spirit Awards while Sudeikis was in New York City making a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. The two are both hard-working entertainers with individual careers, so there will be times when they can’t go to every event together. This was hardly enough to convey the two were having issues. We dismissed the bogus story when it came out.