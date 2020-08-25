Truth About Olivia Munn’s Love Life

Tom Cruise

Earlier this year, NW alleged that Tom Cruise was pursuing a romantic relationship with Olivia Munn. The magazine claimed that the actor “couldn’t keep his eyes off” of Munn at the pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles. An alleged insider asserted that even though Cruise is a “charismatic man,” he really “turned it on” for Munn. The unnamed insider also stated that Cruise “pulled his usual stunt” of suggesting he work with Munn as a means to “get to know her better.” The supposed source added that he “wanted Olivia officially on his arm in time for the Top Gun sequel premiere in June” and would "pull out all the stops to woo her between now and then.” Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the situation, who confirmed the story was false.