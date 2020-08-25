Truth About Olivia Munn’s Love Life

Olivia Munn has been rumored to be romantically linked with a few Hollywood A-list men but which of these theories were true? From Tom Cruise to Chris Pratt, Gossip Cop is rounding up the famous men the actress might be dating — at least, according to the tabloids — and if those stories were accurate.
Earlier this year, NW alleged that Tom Cruise was pursuing a romantic relationship with Olivia Munn. The magazine claimed that the actor “couldn’t keep his eyes off” of Munn at the pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles. An alleged insider asserted that even though Cruise is a “charismatic man,” he really “turned it on” for Munn. The unnamed insider also stated that Cruise “pulled his usual stunt” of suggesting he work with Munn as a means to “get to know her better.” The supposed source added that he “wanted Olivia officially on his arm in time for the Top Gun sequel premiere in June” and would "pull out all the stops to woo her between now and then.” Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the situation, who confirmed the story was false.
Two years ago, OK! reported that Munn was hiding her romance with Justin Theroux. After the actress had already dismissed the notion that Theroux and Munn were dating each other, the publication purported Munn was lying about the relationship. A seemingly phony source stated the two were “keeping the romance quiet” while also asserting Theroux’s former wife, Jennifer Aniston would be devastated by the news.
Surprisingly enough, In Touch ran a separate story that alleged Theroux was “leaning on” Munn following his split from Aniston. Nonetheless, neither story was true. The actress addressed these rumors when she wrote on her Instagram: "Dear Tabloids, Please stop matching me with my friends' exes. No disrespect to people who do date their friends' exes, that's just not my style."
Another incorrect rumor that was shuffled around by the notoriously unreliable website HollywoodLife suggested that Olivia Munn was dating Chris Pratt. The website claimed the two were involved following Pratt’s split from Anna Faris. The outlet even contended that Faris thought Pratt and Munn made the “perfect couple.” The website continued its web of lies by creating various fake scenarios about Munn and Pratt’s supposed romance but then tried to backtrack its claim after Munn spoke out about the rumors and dismissed them. Regardless, HollywoodLife never took responsibility for the part it played in pushing this bogus rumor around.
Munn is known to keep her personal life very private, which is impressive for a star of her caliber. However, the last time the actress let anything about her romantic life slip was this past fall with an Instagram post. Munn’s most recent boyfriend was Tucker Roberts, the son of Comcast CEO Brian Roberts. The two reportedly split earlier this month, and Munn has been quiet since. Until the actress is ready to share more, Gossip Cop thinks this should be enough to satisfy the media.