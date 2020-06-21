Truth About OJ Simpson's Relationship With The Kardashians

Was Kris Jenner Managing O.J. Simpson?

We’ll start all the way back in July 2017, after it was announced that Simpson had gotten parole while serving less than nine years out of his 33-year sentence. Perhaps inspired by the actual news story, the gossip blog MediaTakeOut decided to write a fake one about how Jenner was going to be his manager after he got out. The reality star, the site wrote, had been “actively negotiating to manage O.J. and get him a new show on E! Network. Gossip Cop was told by a source close to the pair that the story was completely “false.” Kris Jenner and Simpson may have been friendly, but she wasn’t working on getting him his own reality series.