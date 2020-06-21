Truth About OJ Simpson's Relationship With The Kardashians

O.J. Simpson has had a long-lasting relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family. He was friends with the late Robert Kardashian, who defended him at his murder trial, and of course there’s the never-ending rumor about him supposedly being Khloe Kardashian’s father, a theory Gossip Cop has shot down time and time again. But Khloe isn’t the only member of her family who’s been connected to Simpson by the tabloids. Here are some the false stories we’ve debunked on the subject.
We’ll start all the way back in July 2017, after it was announced that Simpson had gotten parole while serving less than nine years out of his 33-year sentence. Perhaps inspired by the actual news story, the gossip blog MediaTakeOut decided to write a fake one about how Jenner was going to be his manager after he got out. The reality star, the site wrote, had been “actively negotiating to manage O.J. and get him a new show on E! Network. Gossip Cop was told by a source close to the pair that the story was completely “false.” Kris Jenner and Simpson may have been friendly, but she wasn’t working on getting him his own reality series.
That November, Life & Style reported that unnamed “TV producers” were working on a televised reunion between Simpson and Caitlyn Jenner. “If the do it right, it would be fascinating,” the tabloid’s suspicious insider said, suggesting that the reunion would be an “informative, interview-type show” in which the former Olympian would ask Simpson “probing questions.”
A rep for Jenner denied the story when Gossip Cop reached out. For the record, Jenner and Simpson aren’t exactly friends, and Jenner had previously said she thought Simpson was guilty of the murder he’d been acquitted for. It seems the tabloid was only putting the two of them together because of their mutual connection to Kris Jenner.
Despite how obviously phony that story was, less than two weeks later, In Touch picked up the story and similarly claimed Caitlyn Jenner and Simpson would be coming together for a TV reunion. “It’s hard to get much more sensational than this,” the tabloid wrote. “The world’s most famous transgender celebrity with the world’s most famous acquitted murder suspect.” In addition to all of the evidence against this rumor, Gossip Cop pointed out that reps for Simpson had made clear that he was turning down any offers like this one in order to live a “civilian life.”
Fast-forward to July 2018, a month after Kim Kardashian had met with Donald Trump to advocate for Alice Johnson. Again taking cues from actual events, the unreliable National Enquirer claimed that Simpson was hoping Kardashian would do the same for him. “O.J. would love a pardon,” a supposed “friend” told the outlet. “He was locked up in jail for nine years.”
Gossip Cop found the tale a little hard to believe, since Simpson was already out of prison on parole while Alice Johnson was still behind bars when Kardashian lobbied for her pardon. Kardashian had also previously stated she hadn’t spoken to him in years. We reached out to Simpson’s lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, to confirm our suspicions. LaVergne dismissed the story as simply “funny” for how inaccurate it was.