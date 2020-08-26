Truth About Nicole Kidman Revealing Pregnancy On Instagram

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Nicole Kidman publicly announced another pregnancy with husband Keith Urban. Citing a photo of a “baby bump” was hardly sufficient evidence, and so Gossip Cop busted the story. Let’s look back and see if that third baby ever arrived.
Woman’s Day claimed that Kidman announced another pregnancy on Instagram. The tabloid said she was “cradling a baby bump" in the photograph, and that was really the only source of evidence provided. Kidman allegedly “didn’t think another baby would be possible at her age.” Urban was apparently delighted, and “would love to add to his brood.” Let’s look at the photograph in question.
The picture features Kidman relatively far away and wearing a really baggy scarf. There was nothing in the accompanying text that implied pregnancy. This is not what a typical baby reveal looks like. Gossip Cop still checked in with Kidman’s spokesperson, who told us there was “no truth” to this story. A year later and no baby has been born either, so clearly the tabloid got the story wrong.
Since this article ran, Kidman has starred in Bombshell. She received a Golden Globe nomination for Big Little Lies, but she got snubbed at the Emmys. More importantly, she recently reunited with her mother. That sounds like a pretty great year, even if it is one bereft of pregnancy or newborns.
However, it's been a rough year for Urban and Kidman if Woman's Day is to be believed. Kidman allegedly hit rock bottom. The couple was supposedly even about to break up over some solo red carpet trips. Urban and Kidman are still happily together today, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk these stories.
According to the tabloid, they are both jealous wretches who cannot stand to see their spouse interacting with anyone. In the last year alone, Kidman has apparently told a star-studded lineup of celebrities to stay away from her husband: Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert and Jennifer Lopez. There was also an apparent falling out between Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, so truly no friendship is sacred as far as Woman's Day is concerned.
Not to be outdone, Urban has also apparently raised his own suspicions about some famous men, namely Hugh Grant and Alexander Skarsgard. Each and every one of these jealousy stories was not true. Once they're all listed out it becomes obvious that they cannot be true. The tabloid has no insight into their personal lives and can't even properly differentiate a pregnancy from a scarf.