Truth About Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Getting Botox Treatments Together

Did Botox treatments keep Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban together? Last year, a tabloid suggested the long-time spouses had shared a love for cosmetic procedures and it helped keep their marriage alive. Gossip Cop, at the time, did investigate the story. Now, we’re looking back on the report and what we’ve uncovered about the couple.
Last year, Life & Style revealed that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban discovered the secret to avoiding getting “worry and frown lines” that the stress of marriage can bring on. According to the tabloid, Kidman and Urban have indulged in Botox treatments together and an unnamed source told the magazine that it was “no secret".
“They've gone in for solo treatments, of course, but they also have a cosmetic surgeon who comes to see them in the privacy of their own home,” the magazine’s insider added. The publication’s source further stated that neither Kidman nor Urban were against “fillers or a few injections” but this did more than just smooth out a few wrinkles. According to the insider, this also “kept the spark” in the couple’s marriage.
Honestly, we’re not sure why the tabloids continue to assert that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s marriage needs to be “saved” or “fixed.” Urban and Kidman's relationship is just fine. Urban recently spoke about his love for his wife while on Dax Shephard's podcast, Armchair, and stated that Kidman is "the one that he was searching for his whole life." In regards to the botox tale Life & Style purported, Gossip Cop learned last year that the story wasn’t true. We ran the narrative by a spokesperson for Urban who laughed off the silly report. Kidman has admitted to trying Botox in the past but the actress stated she stopped and has since focused on other ways to take care of her skin.
Life & Style’s track record when reporting on Kidman and Urban has been questionable, to say the least. For example, last July, the tabloid claimed Kidman and Urban’s marriage was “saved” after being plagued with "trust issues and jealously." The magazine even alleged the two were renewing their vows after their marriage was in a “horrible place.” None of this was remotely true. Gossip Cop exposed the publication for trying to cover its track after previously claiming the two were heading for a split.
The magazine also claimed Kidman and Urban “split” after a tense trip to Australia. Once again, the publication claimed the two’s marriage was afflicted with "jealousy and communication issues" and that Urban ditched his family in Australia. Yet, the couple is still very much together. Gossip Cop busted this phony report when it came out and we will continue to debunk false stories if the tabloids keep creating these deceitful stories about the pair.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.