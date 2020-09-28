Truth About Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Getting Botox Treatments Together

Keith's Love For His Wife And Truth About The Botox Story

Honestly, we’re not sure why the tabloids continue to assert that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s marriage needs to be “saved” or “fixed.” Urban and Kidman's relationship is just fine. Urban recently spoke about his love for his wife while on Dax Shephard's podcast, Armchair, and stated that Kidman is "the one that he was searching for his whole life." In regards to the botox tale Life & Style purported, Gossip Cop learned last year that the story wasn’t true. We ran the narrative by a spokesperson for Urban who laughed off the silly report. Kidman has admitted to trying Botox in the past but the actress stated she stopped and has since focused on other ways to take care of her skin.