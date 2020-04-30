Truth About Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Adopting A Baby Boy

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson

The tabloids have frequently been incorrect about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban expanding their brood. Even though they are the parents of two girls, the unreliable papers kept insisting Kidman and Urban were adopting a boy. Gossip Cop debunked these fictitious stories when they came out. Here are four times the tabloids got it wrong about the couple adopting a son.

In March 2019, the Globe was busted by us for asserting Kidman and Urban were adopting a baby boy from Syria. The outlet claimed Kidman was “hassling” Urban about “growing their family” and the actress showed her husband “photos of needy tots in war-torn Syria.” But, the magazine alleged Urban was not “giving in” to Kidman’s demands, with a suspicious source adding Urban “doesn’t understand [Kidman’s] utter misery and lack of fulfillment over not being able to have more kids.” The magazine’s entire narrative was bogus. Kidman stated she was not looking to expand her family at the time. Gossip Cop cleared up the bogus story when it came out.

A few months later, the National Enquirer falsely claimed Kidman and Urban were adopting a baby boy after several failed attempts at trying to conceive through IVF. The tabloid asserted the spouses were working “quietly” with an adoption agency and after getting the okay to adopt, they were “bursting with excitement.” A so-called “source” alleged Nicole “wanted Keith to experience that special father-son bond,” adding the couple knew adoption was the best route to go. The whole story was completely fabricated. Gossip Cop investigated the account at the time and found no truth to it.

Unfortunately, that didn’t stop the tabloids from creating more false stories. A month later, Woman’s Day inaccurately stated Kidman and Urban were adopting a baby boy. The unreliable publication rehashed the same, tired story. A supposed source claimed the couple wanted to get a boy because Urban, “always wondered what it would be like to have a baby boy and it’s now a very real possibility.” Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for Urban who confirmed the couple was not adopting a son.

A few days ago, Gossip Cop once again busted the Globe for alleging Kidman and Urban were adopting a baby boy after going through a “rough patch.” The supposed “rough patch” the magazine was referring to purportedly took place in 2019. The tabloid asserted that following their so-called problems, the spouses were closer than ever and couldn’t wait to add a son to their family. It wasn’t hard to expose the bogus story. Gossip Cop had already corrected the paper last year for falsely claiming the couple was adopting a boy. Additionally, we debunked the tabloid’s allegation about Kidman and Urban having marriage problems when the story came out. We dismissed the misleading article as we’ve done with the others.

Look, it would be wonderful if Kidman and Urban decided to expand their family. But until it is properly reported, these unreliable tabloids shouldn’t be taken seriously.