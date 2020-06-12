Truth About Miranda Lambert’s Relationship With Other Country Stars

Miranda Lambert’s personal life has been scrutinized by the tabloids more times than we can count. The bogus stories that come from some of these outlets include the singer feuding with fellow country artists or even outrageous stories about her love life getting tangled up with her career. Gossip Cop has rounded up some of the most outlandish stories about the country star we’ve seen.
In August 2018, OK! alleged that Miranda Lambert was secretly married to Evan Felker. The tabloid insisted, however, the only reason Lambert tied the knot with Felker was because she was pregnant. The magazine further claimed that Lambert and Felker rushed the supposed marriage just days after Felker’s divorce with finalized because he and Lambert and “time-sensitive plans.” The story’s premise was completely fabricated for various reasons, including the fact that Felker and Lambert had split before the article came out. Therefore the former pair couldn’t have possibly wed in secret or be expecting a baby. Gossip Cop dismissed the silly story when it came out.
In the fall of 2019, Woman’s Day reported that Lambert was causing problems between Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. The magazine said that Kidman was “suspicious” of Urban’s relationship with Lambert, with a supposed insider claiming that Kidman was not a fan of Lambert. "You can't blame Nicole for wanting to keep an obsessive eye on this friendship of Miranda and Keith's," the unnamed source stated, adding that Lambert "can get any man she wants." We couldn’t decide what was more ridiculous, the idea that Kidman was insecure over Lambert working with her husband or that Lambert was a “man-stealer.” Regardless, Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Urban, who laughed off the silly story.
Yet again, Lambert was dubbed a “man-eater” and the cause of another couple’s marital problems earlier this year. According to the Globe, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks’ marriage was in crisis because of Lambert. Even though Lambert is happily married to former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, the magazine argued that “Trisha is insanely jealous of Garth's intense interest in Miranda.” This all stemmed from a rumor that Brooks was going to ask Lambert to team up for a tour, which was false. The entire story was fabricated, Gossip Cop had learned.
Two months later, the National Enquirer boldly declared that Lambert was having a “revenge baby” to get back at ex-husband Blake Shelton. As ridiculous as the story sounded, Gossip Cop followed through with our duty to get to the bottom of this bogus narrative. The tabloid maintained that Lambert was expecting a child with McLoughlin, but the supposed baby was a “move of revenge” against Shelton. The tale honestly sounded like a plot from a Lifetime movie and as we suspected, none of it was true.
Maybe the tabloids should look into trying to get their facts straight instead of always picking on Miranda Lambert and inventing stories about her personal life.