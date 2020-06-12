Truth About Miranda Lambert’s Relationship With Other Country Stars

Lambert Comes Between Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban

In the fall of 2019, Woman’s Day reported that Lambert was causing problems between Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. The magazine said that Kidman was “suspicious” of Urban’s relationship with Lambert, with a supposed insider claiming that Kidman was not a fan of Lambert. "You can't blame Nicole for wanting to keep an obsessive eye on this friendship of Miranda and Keith's," the unnamed source stated, adding that Lambert "can get any man she wants." We couldn’t decide what was more ridiculous, the idea that Kidman was insecure over Lambert working with her husband or that Lambert was a “man-stealer.” Regardless, Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Urban, who laughed off the silly story.