Truth About Miranda Lambert’s Marriage

Miranda Relied On Booze To Deal With Marital Woes?

Not even four months later, In Touch falsely claimed Lambert was turning to booze to deal with her marital problems. The publication insisted the couple were living “separate lives” less than a year into their marriage. "She was blinded by love when they met and rushed into marriage without truly getting to know him," a so-called source alleged, adding that the couple's "wildly different lifestyles" in New York and Nashville was taking a toll on their relationship. The ridiculous story took it even a step further by insinuating Lambert “didn’t trust” her husband and was questioning if she made the right decision marrying the officer. The entire article was made-up. Lambert was not turning to booze to solve problems, the tabloid didn’t even have evidence to support this inaccurate claim.