Truth about Miranda Lambert’s Husband Adjusting To The Country Life

Though he’s been game to learn more about the ins and outs of caring for animals, Lambert’s husband has a long way to go before he’s fully comfortable in his new world. “Brendan’s kind of learning as he goes,” added the source, “though it still unnerves him when Miranda sticks a bunny in his arms and it starts fidgeting.” Hold on. Are we expected to believe that a man, who used to be a cop in one of the biggest cities in the world, is “unnerved” by holding a bunny? The outlet argued that while McLoughlin might still be “a bit skittish” because the former police officer “just hasn’t been around a big brood of animals before,” and Lambert was “determined” to make him feel at home around them.