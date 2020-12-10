Truth About Miranda Lambert Having A Baby

Lambert Has Baby To Get Revenge On Blake Shelton

Getting pregnant to spite an ex is not exactly ideal, but that’s what the Enquirer said Lambert had done this March. Shelton didn’t want to have kids, which “Miranda saw that as a deal-breaker in their marriage.” She quickly got pregnant with McLoughlin as a way to stick it to Shelton somehow. This premise didn’t make a whole lot of sense. Lambert was on tour when this story came out, and it’s very unlikely that she would want to be touring and pregnant at the same time. We’re now in December, and this revenge baby never came. Gossip Cop also touched base with a source close to the situation who assured us this story was not true.