Truth About Miranda Lambert Breaking Up Other Country Stars’ Marriages

Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood's Marriage Crisis Over Lambert

Two months later, the Globe boldly declared Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were having a “marriage crisis” over Miranda Lambert. The paper claimed Brooks wanted to team up with Miranda Lambert for a concert tour but Yearwood was so angered by the idea that it caused a severe strain in their marriage. A dubious insider purported Yearwood was “insanely jealous” of Lambert because the singer was a “notorious man-eater.” Once again, another tabloid alleges a wife is jealous of Lambert and Lambert is made out to be some sort of siren that can entice any man. Honestly, it’s crazy. Gossip Cop wasted no time in correcting this phony narrative. We found zero evidence to even support the magazine’s claim that Brooks wanted to team up with Lambert.