Truth About Miranda Lambert Breaking Up Other Country Stars’ Marriages

Miranda Lambert has been steadily accused by the tabloids of being involved in other celebrities’ marriages. Three stars in particular that Lambert was rumored to be linked to were Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, and, of course, her ex-husband, Blake Shelton. Even though Lambert is now happily married to Brendan McLoughlin, the phony stories haven't stopped. Gossip Cop has set the record straight on several of these bogus stories. Here are a few times we busted the unreliable outlets for negatively portraying Lambert.
In November 2019, Woman’s Day alleged Nicole Kidman was jealous of Keith Urban’s relationship with Miranda Lambert. The outlet asserted Lambert and Urban were going to headline a concert in Wisconsin this year and the actress was “not a fan” of Lambert’s. The magazine further contended Kidman’s concerns were justified because Lambert “could get any man she wanted.” Pretty much, the tabloid insinuated Lambert would be able to seduce Urban while the two worked together. This however was completely untrue. Gossip Cop found the story to be ridiculous, and it wasn’t just us that felt this way. A spokesperson for Urban who Gossip Cop ran the story by also laughed off the publication's bogus premise.
Two months later, the Globe boldly declared Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were having a “marriage crisis” over Miranda Lambert. The paper claimed Brooks wanted to team up with Miranda Lambert for a concert tour but Yearwood was so angered by the idea that it caused a severe strain in their marriage. A dubious insider purported Yearwood was “insanely jealous” of Lambert because the singer was a “notorious man-eater.” Once again, another tabloid alleges a wife is jealous of Lambert and Lambert is made out to be some sort of siren that can entice any man. Honestly, it’s crazy. Gossip Cop wasted no time in correcting this phony narrative. We found zero evidence to even support the magazine’s claim that Brooks wanted to team up with Lambert.
And last, but certainly not least, there is Blake Shelton, Lambert's ex-husband. In November 2017, Life & Style claimed Miranda Lambert was coming in between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. With no actual proof to support its bogus allegation, the outlet asserts Shelton was “not ready” to marry Stefani yet because “he still struggles with the heartbreak of his split from Miranda." A so-called insider told the magazine, "what happened with Miranda is coming between him and Gwen, delaying their marriage despite the fact they are madly in love." Gossip Cop was told by individuals from both Stefani and Shelton's camp that the story wasn't true.
In March 2019, the National Enquirer indicated Shelton was making late-night calls to Miranda Lambert. Why would Shelton be making calls to his former wife while he’s in a new relationship at an indecent hour? The paper maintained Shelton was “offering support” to Lambert after her relationship with Anderson East ended. Stefani, the outlet claimed, was unaware of these calls being made. The entire narrative sounded like a plot from a B movie. If Shelton was trying to "support" his ex-wife, we're sure he would've done it at a more appropriate hour. Additionally, Gossip Cop checked with more reputable sources who confirmed the story was fabricated, as we guessed it was.
In short, the tabloids are wrong about Lambert and need to come up with better stories than these same recycled tales.