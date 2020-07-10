Truth About Miley Cyrus' Partying Lifestyle

Some time ago, Miley Cyrus gained a bit of a “wild child” reputation in the tabloids, which has been rather unfairly perpetuated to this day. We’ve rounded up a few of the more salacious tabloid claims that Gossip Cop has busted about the singer’s partying ways. If you can believe it, they were all false.
Cyrus deleted all her Instagram photos in July 2018, which Star decided must be because she was “embarrassed” by her “party-girl” past. Calling the move a “twerk purge,” the tabloid alleged that Cyrus wanted her future children to “see her as a singer, actress and activist – not a twerking weirdo in body paint.” Gossip Cop dismissed the claim: the pop star’s Twitter, which included similar content to her Instagram, was still active. The move was certainly a rebranding effort, but it wasn’t motivated by any embarrassment over her past.
Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth separated in August 2019, but a month before they made that announcement a tabloid OK! claimed their marriage was in trouble because of Cyrus’ “crazy” behavior. “It’s like she’s slowly going back to her old self, pushing boundaries and seeking attention in all the wrong ways,” a supposed insider told the outlet.
Gossip Cop reached out to the singer’s spokesperson to find out more. We were told that she “couldn’t be any further away from her old partying ways” and that she “rarely goes out other than to work out and work.” Though they would officially split by the end of that summer, it obviously wasn’t because of any wild-child behavior.
That November, the Globe wrote that Cyrus had been forced into rehab following her split from Hemsworth. Cyrus had recently undergone throat surgery, which the tabloid contended was actually just a cover for a rehab stint. Claiming that her family and friends staged an intervention, the outlet’s “insider” stated that Cyrus was “spiraling into dangerous territory with all this crazy behavior.” But a trusted source close to the singer told Gossip Cop that the story had no truth to it.
In April of this year, Cyrus posted on social media that she wouldn’t be smoking weed on 4/20. That seemed a bit out of character for someone so outspoken about her weed use, and so the Globe assumed it must be because she was expecting a baby with her current boyfriend, Cody Simpson.
We at Gossip Cop honestly weren’t sure at the time if the claim was true or not. However, a couple months later Cyrus confirmed in an interview with Variety that she had been sober for six months, including smoking marijuana. “The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time,” she explained. “I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.” The reason she didn’t smoke weed on 4/20 was not because she was pregnant, but simply because she’s done smoking weed.