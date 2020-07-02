Truth About Miley Cyrus’ Mental Health

Did Miley Cyrus Act Out For Liam Hemsworth’s Attention?

That October, Star published a story alleging that Cyrus was engaging in “increasingly erratic” behavior to get Hemsworth’s attention. Cyrus had supposedly “gone off the deep end” by posting “half-naked selfies on Instagram” and engaging in a brief romantic relationship with actress Kaitlynn Carter, which her “friends” allegedly felt were “cries for attention.” As Gossip Cop pointed out, Cyrus has frequently posted risqué photos to social media, including for the duration of her relationship to Hemsworth. Her relationship with Carter was also really only documented by nosy paparazzi, so she wasn’t exactly trying to draw attention to herself with it.