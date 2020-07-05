Truth About Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson's Relationship In 2020

Because Miley Cyrus is such a big star, and had such a public break up from both her husband Liam Hemsworth and her girlfriend Kaitlyn Carter a little later that year, the tabloids have tried to pump as many stories out about Cyrus' newest partner as possible. These tabloids are simply taking advantage of public interest in Cyrus' romantic life to try and sell as many copies of those lame magazines as possible. We here at Gossip Cop are hip to these outlets' tactics and will never be fooled by them.