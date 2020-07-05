Truth About Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson's Relationship In 2020

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have had a pretty low-key relationship since they started dating last fall. But because that doesn’t sell magazines, tabloid outlets have had to make up some truly ridiculous rumors about the couple in order to keep their “wild-child Miley” narrative alive. Here are just a few of the rumors Gossip Cop has debunked about the pair in this year alone.
Near the start of the year, OK! wrote a story about how Cyrus and Simpson had “babies on the brain.” Cyrus “truly feels Cody’s her soulmate,” an unnamed “insider” said. A different supposed “onlooker” told the outlet that they had overheard Cyrus at a restaurant talking “about how she couldn’t wait” to have a child with Simpson. Gossip Cop dismissed the phony story: on a recent interview for a radio show, when asked if he was interested in having kids, the Australian musician responded, “not yet mate.” They had, at that point, only been dating a few months, so that’s not exactly surprising.
Even more ridiculous was a story published in NW alleging that the couple were planning to get married in Australia following her concert in Melbourne that had been planned for the following week. A shady source suggested that the ceremony was “just another way to get back” at Cyrus’ ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. “Miley can be such a brat,” the source said. Despite that insulting testimony, Gossip Cop was told by a source that the story was completely untrue. Cyrus had even recently cancelled that Melbourne concert due to the growing coronavirus epidemic.
Just a couple days after that the Globe asserted that Miley Cyrus’ father Billy Ray had called Simpson a “boring doofus” and was begging Miley to break up with him. Billy Ray, the tabloid’s “insider” said, vastly preferred Hemsworth. Gossip Cop reached out to a trusted source close to the family and was assured the story was nonsense. Back in 2013, the first time Miley and Hemsworth had broken off their engagement, Billy Ray had said, “the main thing for me, as Miley’s daddy, is she’s happy.”
Maybe it resents Cyrus for dating two of its country’s prized sons, but the Australian NW really has it out for her. The tabloid wrote that Cyrus was having a meltdown over news that Hemsworth was expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, and that Simpson was considering sending her to rehab to deal with it.
But, as Gossip Cop pointed out a few months later, Brooks had been continuously posting photos of herself to Instagram with no indication of a growing baby bump, despite the fact that she would hypothetically be about six or seven months pregnant by this point. Also, you can’t just send your girlfriend to rehab against her will. It doesn’t work like that.
Because Miley Cyrus is such a big star, and had such a public break up from both her husband Liam Hemsworth and her girlfriend Kaitlyn Carter a little later that year, the tabloids have tried to pump as many stories out about Cyrus' newest partner as possible. These tabloids are simply taking advantage of public interest in Cyrus' romantic life to try and sell as many copies of those lame magazines as possible. We here at Gossip Cop are hip to these outlets' tactics and will never be fooled by them.